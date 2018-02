NASHVILLE, Tn. - If Sunday's big game isn't your thing, you can check out some local stars on the annual Puppy Bowl.

Animal Planet airs the Puppy Bowl every year, as a way to bring attention to shelter animals and the need for people to adopt pets, rather than buy them.

There will be several pets from the Middle Tennessee featured in the show. The Puppy Bowl will feature Olympia from Big Fluffy Dog Rescue. The Nashville Humane Society sent Barry to hit the turf for the big game, as well.

Bucky will be representing Metro Animal Care and Control in the first ever Dog Bowl on Saturday night. It's a new show that's meant to shine a spotlight on older pets that are in need of homes.

All three local pooches have already been adopted, but their rescues said they always have animals in need of homes. Click on the names of each of the shelters above to check out their websites, and adoptable pets.