Local entrepreneurs shine light on Black businesses.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Black Market continues on Sunday for its two day event highlighting local entrepreneurs

The market is open from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Wedge Building in the Wedgewood Houston area. Admission is free and it’s a family-friendly event.

60 plus vendors are involved which are all local entrepreneurs who will be selling art, jewelry, clothes and more.

Co-Founders Carlos Partee and Javvon Jones are both entrepreneurs.

In 2018, they felt not enough light was shed on Black businesses and wanted to create something that helped uplift those business owners to help them grow under one roof.

So far, both said the response has been incredible and they feel like they’re helping to plant seeds for the next generation to get inspired.

"We’re aiming to be Nashville’s front door to experience massive growth for Black businesses while highlighting the culture here too," said Partee.

"It means we’re making a difference. We’re building a story that you can retell and pass on, keep moving forward when we’re not here," said Jones.

Starting in March, Nashville Black Market will have a residency at the Nashville Farmers Market on Friday nights.