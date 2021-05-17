Local first responders honored with 'Excellence in EMS' award

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ascension Saint Thomas honored members of the Williamson Medical Center EMS team with the "Excellence in EMS" award."

Hospital officials honored the first responders for their work during "unprecedented times."

"Ascension Saint Thomas is honored to celebrate Williamson Medical Center EMS for their dedication to serving our communities," said Lisa Dixson, Ascension Saint Thomas. "This Excellence in EMS award recognizes the hard work, dedication, and exemplary patient care provided by the agency and the individuals being honored today."

The following EMS professionals were awarded during Monday's event:

Joel Reynolds, field training officer, critical care paramedic

Anthony Williams, field training officer, paramedic

Brandon Burress, critical care paramedic

Stormer Dicola, paramedic

Brad Coutts, field training officer, critical care paramedic

Bobby Priest, paramedic

Jonathan Webb, paramedic

At the event, was Roy Russel, whose life was saved by the WMC EMS team. When Russel's heart stopped, rescue crews from Williamson Medical Center were first to respond. He was reunited with the people who helped save his life.

"I've thought and thought of better words than 'thank you' but I don't know anything other than saying God bless you and thank you for your service. And what a tremendous service they provided," Russel said.

Rescuers said Russel's outlook looked grim at first but thankfully, their hard work paid off.