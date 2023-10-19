Local food and businesses, family fun and more this weekend at Light the Nations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Help highlight local businesses by heading out to Light the Nations!

The 7th annual festival takes place on Saturday October 21 from 2 to 10 p.m. at 51st Ave.

Attendees can expect plenty of kids and family activities, food, art and more than 50 local vendors to choose from!

You can also enjoy live music at three different stages and trivia!

Check the full entertainment lineup here.

The festival is free to attend and you can bring your pets, but make sure you're following the rules before you head on over.

The following items are allowed:



Refillable water bottles

Bags and backpacks are allowed and will be subject to search upon entry

The following items and activities are prohibited:

Outside food or drink, including alcoholic beverages.

Coolers

Scooters/Bikes

Amplified sound systems

Disorderly conduct

Littering

Advertising, selling, or promoting any third party product (including, but not limited to, food and beverage items)

Fireworks

Generators

Grills or fryers

Kerosene lamps or open flames of any kind

Laser pointers

Drones

Noisemakers

Tents, stand umbrellas, and tarps

Weapons of any kind

Struggling to find a place to park? You should be able to park on any of the side streets surrounding the festival, but please remember to be courteous to residents!