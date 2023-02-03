Local Girl Scouts pick up 648K cookie boxes for upcoming Middle Tennessee sales

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It’s that time of the year for Thin Mints, Tag-A-Longs and Samoas as Girl Scout cookies sales are just around the corner.

On Friday and Saturday, thousands of Girl Scouts will pick up 648,000 cookie boxes to sell in the midstate between February 5 and March 6.

Here in Middle Tennessee, Thin Mints, Adventurefuls, Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Lemon-Ups and Do-si-dos are $4 per package. Specialty flavors Girl Scout S’mores and Toffee-Tastic (gluten-free) are $5.50 per package. Find a Cookie Booth near you using the Cookie Locator.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program provides a unique, hands-on opportunity for troop members to learn about goal setting, decision-making, money management, people skills, and business ethics.

“The cookie program gives each girl the courage, confidence, and business skills to become the CEOs of tomorrow,” said GSMIDTN Product Programs Manager Tracy Tudder. “I hope everyone will stop by a booth and ask the girls about their goals, then buy that box of cookies to help them reach that goal.”

Every purchase supports local Girl Scouts’ adventures throughout the year, as they explore interests like STEAM, community service, and outdoor activities. Through the Cookie Program, troops get a taste of being real entrepreneurs and an opportunity to feel proud of their achievements. Local Girl Scouts sold over 1.6 million cookie packages in 2022, and they're on track to top that this year.