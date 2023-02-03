Watch Now
News

Actions

Local Girl Scouts pick up 648K cookie boxes for upcoming Middle Tennessee sales

Girl Scouts Are Adding A New Cookie To Their Lineup
Copyright PR Newswire
<a href="https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-adventurefuls-girl-scout-cookie-joins-lineup-for-2022-season-nationwide-301356560.html">PR Newswire</a>
Girl Scouts Are Adding A New Cookie To Their Lineup
Posted at 7:03 AM, Feb 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-03 08:03:31-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It’s that time of the year for Thin Mints, Tag-A-Longs and Samoas as Girl Scout cookies sales are just around the corner.

On Friday and Saturday, thousands of Girl Scouts will pick up 648,000 cookie boxes to sell in the midstate between February 5 and March 6.

Here in Middle Tennessee, Thin Mints, Adventurefuls, Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Lemon-Ups and Do-si-dos are $4 per package. Specialty flavors Girl Scout S’mores and Toffee-Tastic (gluten-free) are $5.50 per package. Find a Cookie Booth near you using the Cookie Locator.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program provides a unique, hands-on opportunity for troop members to learn about goal setting, decision-making, money management, people skills, and business ethics.

“The cookie program gives each girl the courage, confidence, and business skills to become the CEOs of tomorrow,” said GSMIDTN Product Programs Manager Tracy Tudder. “I hope everyone will stop by a booth and ask the girls about their goals, then buy that box of cookies to help them reach that goal.”

Every purchase supports local Girl Scouts’ adventures throughout the year, as they explore interests like STEAM, community service, and outdoor activities. Through the Cookie Program, troops get a taste of being real entrepreneurs and an opportunity to feel proud of their achievements. Local Girl Scouts sold over 1.6 million cookie packages in 2022, and they're on track to top that this year.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap