Local group Nashville PROPEL helps parents to the polls for early voting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With just two days remaining for early voting in Davidson County, local advocacy group Nashville PROPEL stepped up Thursday to ensure that parents have the opportunity to cast their ballots.

The organization with a mission to represent parents in the city's most struggling communities, is particularly focused on priority schools —those that fall within the bottom 5% of performance in the state.

Nashville PROPEL took the initiative to charter buses, providing transportation for parents to the polling stations. Sonya Thomas, executive director of PROPEL, emphasized that their objective is to ensure that the voices of parents are heard in the election outcomes.

"We're excited to get parents, grandparents, and community members to the polls," Thomas said. "Voter turnout is essential, and as a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization, we simply want to amplify people's voices by getting them to the polling stations."

Thomas highlighted the significance of parents with children in priority schools exercising their voting power to bring about change in their educational institutions. Moreover, she stressed that informed parents hold the potential to create positive transformations within their communities.

"A key aspect of our work involves educating parents about the education landscape and governance in Nashville," Thomas explained. "Many parents care deeply about their children's education but may not fully understand the decision-making processes and the importance of local elections. We ensure that they have a say and a voice in shaping their children's future through voting."