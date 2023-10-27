Local groups to hold public rally in Downtown Nashville to stand in solidarity with Israel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — War is intensifying in Israel as the U.S. has launched strikes on two Iran-linked locations in Syria. Israelis are still desperate for news of the more than 200 hostages taken by the terror group Hamas during the October 7th surprise attack.

The support for Israel is strong across the country including in Nashville. There will be a rally Friday afternoon to support those in Israel whose lives are forever changed or lost in a fight that shows no signs of ending.

The Nashville based International Christian Embassy Jerusalem is spear-heading the rally. It's set to start at 1 p.m. at the Tennessee Statehouse Legislative Plaza.

This will include Jewish and Christian community and religious leaders and government representatives. In addition to speakers, organizers will show recorded video messages to the community from Governor Bill Lee, Senator Marsha Blackburn, state representatives and the President of Israel.

They're expecting speeches to focus on nonpartisan support for Israel during what they say it's a difficult time for those in the middle of war where thousands have been killed on both sides and those here in middle Tennessee with connections to those who are uncertain of what will happen next.