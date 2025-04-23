Local health center hosts baby shower to support expecting mothers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A local health center is set to host a community baby shower this week, aimed at easing the financial burdens of expecting mothers and providing them with essential resources.

The event will take place on Friday, April 25, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center in Nashville.

“They can expect educational sessions on prenatal care, postpartum depression, health, and nutrition — workshops they might not get anywhere else,” said Angela Jones, a community health worker at the center.

Organizers said they plan to support 75 mothers during the baby shower, offering not only guidance but also access to much-needed baby supplies. Jones emphasized the value of having local agencies on site to provide materials and information that can assist new moms in caring for their infants.

Though the event has reached full capacity, health center leaders are reminding the public that support services are available year-round.

“We take care of people from pediatric to geriatric,” said Julie Morris, the center’s community outreach coordinator. “We have dental programs and operate in three locations: Nashville, Clarksville, and Smyrna.”

The center provides primary care services at all locations, with dental services offered in Nashville and Clarksville. A full-service pharmacy is also located at the Nashville site.

Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center accepts TennCare, Medicare, CoverKids, most private and commercial insurance plans, as well as cash, checks, and credit or debit cards.

For more information, visit the center’s website or call (615) 327-9400.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Kelsey.gibbs@Newschannel5.com.