Local historian creates petition to make April 19 'Z. Alexander Looby Day' in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Wednesday marked 63 years since a moment that changed segregation in the city of Nashville and across the country.

It was the day when college students from Nashville's historically black colleges and universities marched the steps of the metro courthouse to confront then-Mayor Ben West about the segregated lunch counters.

To honor this day dozens of people gathered outside the Tennessee State Museum for a walk today -- honoring greats like Diane Nash and Z. Alexander Looby.

"We come up against many things, but it lets us know that we still have to keep on walking towards justice," said Metro trustee Erica Gilmore.

Gilmore and others took to the streets walking to celebrate the legacy of pivotal figures of the Civil Rights Movement in Nashville.

They chose to walk Wednesday for a reason.

On the morning of April 19, 1960, twenty-one sticks of dynamite were tossed into Z. Alexander Looby's home.

Looby was a prominent Nashville civil rights attorney working on desegregation cases.

He was also one of the first African Americans to be elected to the Nashville City Council.

"It's a very, very historic moment in Nashville's history but also an important, a historic moment for all of us to remember," said Timothy Hughes, a community organizer.

A historical marker is all that's left up to Z Alexander Looby’s home. Thankfully he and his wife survived that blast, but it detonated a movement of civil rights here in Nashville and across the country.

"The significance in the importance of Nashville's history and its contribution to the civil rights movement is legion. It's significant," said Hughes.

Hours after the bomb went off, Fisk University student Diane Nash joined TSU students like C.T. Vivian and even high school students to march to city hall to ask the mayor a question that changed history.

"Did he think it was fair to discriminate against people solely on race and not allow them to sit at the lunch counters even though they have been paying for those items. And he stood up and told you what young lady you're right," said Gilmore.

Now, historian and Tennessee State University professor Dr. Learotha Williams wants to make sure this day is honored for years to come.

He started a petitionto make April 19 "Z. Alexander Looby Day" in Metro Nashville.

An honor some could say is long overdue.