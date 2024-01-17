Local hot chicken chain Party Fowl files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The owners of local hot chicken chain "Party Fowl" have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

In court documents, the owners say the timing of their expansion to other cities have led to a snowball of debt.

The Cool Springs, Chattanooga and Destin locations were opened in 2020 and then COVID hit, leading to to the businesses not generating enough revenue.

The owners intend to file a plan for reorganization in the next 90 days.