Local joint introduces pizza on the go in the Gulch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A local pizza favorite is expanding its reach with a fresh slice of convenience. Five Points Pizza, known for its authentic New York-style pies, has opened a brand-new slice window in the heart of the Gulch.
Located at 920 Division Street, the new walk-up window is part of a collaboration with Canopy by Hilton Nashville.
The grab-and-go concept is now serving up hot slices of classic cheese, pepperoni and a rotating daily veggie option, seven days a week from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Extended late-night hours are planned for Friday and Saturday nights.
