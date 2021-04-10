Local landscaping companies see Spring surge in business

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you are planning a major landscaping project at your house and want to hire a professional, be prepared to be patient.

Many local companies are overwhelmed by the demand right now.

"Usually Spring is busy, but we've been seeing a big boom this year," said George Androney, Owner of Grasshopper Design.

Androney has been in business for 15 years and primarily services homes in Old Hickory, Hermitage and Hendersonville.

"The biggest thing we’re seeing this year, that we don’t typically see is people wanting a compete overhaul of their landscaping," said Androney. "They want to pull everything out and put all new stuff in."

While Androney's crews continue to juggle the additional calls, he said other companies across Middle Tennessee are seeing the same situation.

"Everyone I’ve talked to, we are all in the same kind of boat," said Androney. "We are all pretty busy and we will get to you, it's just a matter of time."

According to a nationwide survey conducted by the the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP), 60 percent of landscaping companies are seeing revenues exceed pre-COVID expectations, and 62 percent of lawn care companies report they’ve exceeded revenue projections.

Androney said business has been steady since the start of the pandemic, but this year he is seeing a bigger surge in new customers. He believes as people continue to spend more time at home, they are turning their attention to home improvement projects.

"People have been at home for a year, and they have been looking at what they can change around the house. Landscaping is one of those items."

Androney and other local companies hope the trend continues.

"I would love to see more of the same," said Androney. "If this is the new trend, that would be awesome."