Local law enforcement to crack down on reckless driving with 'Operation Roundabout'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Following a wrong-way crash that killed two people on Briley Parkway last week, law enforcement plan to be out in full force in the area Wednesday.

Metro Nashville Police and Tennessee Highway Patrol are calling this "Operation Roundabout."

THP told NewsChannel 5 that people can expect to see heavy law enforcement Wednesday on the parkway from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. using buses, motorcycles and marked and unmarked patrol vehicles to crack down on reckless driving and moving violations.

They believe targeted patrol will educate drivers and change dangerous driving behaviors. Troopers said smaller operations similar to this one will be done throughout the year.

Anyone who lives here knows Briley Parkway can get very busy. People use it to get around downtown traffic, but it has a history of crashes.

Just last week, there was a crash near County Hospital Road late Thursday. Police said 86-year-old James Mosley was going the wrong way and crashed into a car driven by 24-year-old Torrye Watson-Pamplin Jr. Both died at the scene.

Metro Police said there has been a more than a 12% increase in fatal crashes in all of Nashville this year compared to last year.