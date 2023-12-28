Local live music venue and restaurant, Twin Kegs II, faces closure after 10 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After a decade of providing locals with live music, good food, and a welcoming atmosphere, Twin Kegs Two on Hermitage Avenue is having to close its doors.

Todd Rossbach opened Twin Kegs II on Hermitage Avenue back in 2014. He wanted a place away from the sights and sounds of Broadway.

Rossbach, who had hoped to celebrate the venue's 10th anniversary in 2024, revealed the challenges he faced in attempting to extend the lease.

"I had sent my landlord an addendum to the lease to extend it out for another five years. And I hadn't heard from him. Finally, he responded and said that we're not renewing the lease," he said.

Expressing concern over the trend of small businesses being pushed out by large corporate developers, Rossbach predicts that this unfortunate pattern will continue.

"I think the trend is going to continue with the small businesses getting squeezed out. I really feel it's going to continue for quite some time," he said.

Despite the setback, Rossbach is actively seeking an alternative location for Twin Kegs II.

However, he stresses on the challenges of finding an affordable space, noting that the cost of rent for commercial properties like music venues and restaurants has skyrocketed.

"I do know in 15 years the cost of rent for commercial properties like this, like a music venue or restaurant, has gone up 1000%," Rossbach said.

As the search for a new location continues, Rossbach is working with realtors to find an affordable space.

He has pledged to keep the community updated through Twin Kegs II's Facebookpage, expressing hope that the venue will not be absent from the local scene for long.

Twin Kegs II's final day on March 31.