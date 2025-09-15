Local man launches campaign to fix historic Jackson County Courthouse clock in Tennessee

GAINESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Jackson County Courthouse clock in Gainesboro has been silent for years, but one local man is determined to bring time back to the town square.

Ray Cockerham noticed the courthouse needed something more than just the flags honoring veterans. At an American Legion meeting, a Vietnam veteran named Dale pointed to the top of the courthouse.

"He looked up there at the top of the courthouse and he said it sure would be nice to see a flag back up there again," Cockerham said.

While working to install that flag, Cockerham looked at the clock that stopped keeping time long ago.

"Just stopped ringing and the whole clock stopped working for whatever reason," Cockerham said.

He set up a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the repair costs.

Fixing the timepiece would cost thousands of dollars, which explains why it has remained broken. He says the clock is a Seth Thomas clocktower.

"I understand financially why there hasn't been really an attempt to fix the clock," Cockerham said.

But Cockerham sees new life coming to Gainesboro's town square. New businesses, a hotel and even a steakhouse are opening in the area that once housed several auto dealerships.

"I never knew you would eat seafood on the square in Gainesboro, Tennessee," Cockerham said.

Inspired by the community's growth, Cockerham decided to take action.

"I mean it's one little thing I can do. In the army we call it 'esprit de corps'. It's like a faith in your community and belonging and being proud of it," Cockerham said.

For his community, Cockerham works to hear the courthouse chime echo for a hundred more years.

