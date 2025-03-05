Local musician shares experience as veteran to fundraise and help others

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thursday there will be a fundraiser to get more money for heroes and their families in Middle Tennessee.

The 3rd annual Sounds in the Round is happening in Wilson County benefitting the organization Tunnel to Towers.

When first responders and active military die in the line of duty their families are left dealing with the financial and emotional burden. Tunnel to Towers is dedicated to making sure they have what they need.

They pays these families' mortgages, so they have one less thing to worry about.

"Organizations like Tunnel to Towers, I mean, they save lives," said Scotty Hastings.

For the Sounds in the Round fundraiser, songwriters will perform some of their biggest hits for a good cause.

Scotty Hastings is a country singer with a record deal and a new song with Dolly Parton. But 15 years ago he was in the army and was hurt while serving in Afghanistan. Now, he wants to use his gift and share his experience to help others.

His fingers that tell a story of resilience.

"I have nerve damage. I have about this much movement in my hand and no feeling whatsoever and, you know, still deal with a lot. But, you know, music has very quickly become therapy," Hastings said.

In 2011, Scotty Hastings spent 6 months at Walter Reed Army Medical Center after he was shot 10 times while serving in Afghanistan.

He closed that chapter of his life earning a Purple Heart, but the next page of his story was just about to turn.

"I needed something to get out of my head. You know, the PTSD, the depression, the anxiety. It was it was eating me alive," said Hastings.

So he took up archery and shot with the U.S. Paralympic program representing the United States.

"It was amazing. And then Covid hit, and it got really quiet. I mean, you know, the world shut down, and I needed something to get out of my head again," said Hastings.

"You know, when it gets quiet as when the demons knock the loudest."

So once again he needed to find a new chapter.

"I had a guitar in the corner of my room, and one day I was like, you know, I'm gonna learn how to play this thing."

After learning to play and even write songs... he decided to share his gift.

"I went to Cookeville, Tennessee, and played an open mic night. I played the first song I ever learned how to play, it Should Have been a Cowboy by Toby Keith. And in that moment, the stage became my sanctuary," Hastings said.

"And I knew that in that moment that this is what I needed to do forever."

Now his happily ever after is helping others.

"I'm blessed now to be able to have a platform where I can try to help other people find what I was able to find in music and Tunnels to Towers is a part of that," Hastings said.

He'll perform at Sounds in the Round again this year.

Former recording artist Butch Baker came up with the idea for the fundraiser once he learned what the group did.

"Just to know that we can be a small part of that, to make those dreams and make that, an easier effort for those families. It means so much," Baker said.

"There's nothing like seeing someone that their hearts broken because of the loss or whatever happened. Or it could be because of the injury. And somebody turned around and put that deed in their hand. That's one thing they won't have to worry about."

He's excited to see Scotty help out not just by performing, but also the way his music helps heal.

"That song has been incredible therapy for me, but it has since gone on to help so many other people," Hastings said.

Taking a page from his history, to write a new beginning for others.

That fundraiser is on Thursday at Tucker's Gap in Lebanon. You can hear other songwriters like Darryl Worley, Frank Myers and Heidi Newfield. There are still seats and raffle tickets available. You can find more information here on their Facebook page.

WATCH THE STORY TO HEAR SOME OF HASTINGS MUSIC.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Eric.Pointer@newschannel5.com.