Watch Now
News

Actions

Local, national leaders react after former President Trump was rushed off stage

APTOPIX Election 2024 Trump
Evan Vucci/AP
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
APTOPIX Election 2024 Trump
Posted at 6:24 PM, Jul 13, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Following an intense scene in which former President Donald Trump was rushed away from rally by Secret Service, local and national leaders have been releasing statements.

This is an active breaking news event. Here is the latest coverage on the incident.

We will update as statements come in.

Former President Trump via True Social

President Joe Biden

I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania.

I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information.

Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it.

Vice President Kamala Harris

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee:

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear:

State Representative William Lamberth:

Sen. Marsha Blackburn

TN Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti:

Bill Hagerty

Congressman Scott DesJarlais:

“First of all, let’s be thankful that reports are President Trump is safe.
 
Political violence is never acceptable, and the threats made time and again against President Trump over the years have made today’s event feel like a formality.
 
Let’s all be thankful that this did not turn out to be worse, and Amy and I are grateful that Donald Trump is safe.  As the investigation continues, let’s work to make sure this does not happen again.”

She's in her 80's and legally blind. Franklin woman continues to crochet for those in need

“Here’s a great story that proves everyone has something to give, regardless of age OR personal challenges. Our Austin Pollack introduces us to Ms Sylvia Mooney. At age 80, she’s not sitting still. Instead, she using her skills to craft compassion for others… one stitch at a time. Her crochet creations go to non-profits to help our homeless neighbors. You’ll be surprised to learn she does it all, while facing a serious health issue. Bravo Sylvia!”

-Rhori Johnston

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community