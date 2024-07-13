Local, national leaders react after former President Trump was rushed off stage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Following an intense scene in which former President Donald Trump was rushed away from rally by Secret Service, local and national leaders have been releasing statements.

This is an active breaking news event. Here is the latest coverage on the incident.

We will update as statements come in.

President Joe Biden

I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania.

I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information.

Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it.

Vice President Kamala Harris

I have been briefed on the shooting at former President Trump’s event in Pennsylvania.



Doug and I are relieved that he is not seriously injured. We are praying for him, his family, and all those who have been injured and impacted by this senseless shooting.



We are grateful to… — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) July 14, 2024

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee:

Maria & I ask Tennesseans to join us in praying for President Trump & his family, & all who were in attendance at today’s rally in Pennsylvania. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) July 13, 2024

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear:

Britainy and I are praying for the safety and health of the former president. Violence is never the answer. Never. — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) July 13, 2024

State Representative William Lamberth:

I #standwithTrump and will fight every single day between now and November 5th to guarantee he will be our President again. Today's leftist attack on our democracy just created millions of patriots. This is way beyond politics now and just became personal. pic.twitter.com/K0RKal4Lfq — William Lamberth (@WilliamLamberth) July 13, 2024

Sen. Marsha Blackburn

Join me in praying for President Trump and the law enforcement personnel who are tending to him and citizens at the scene. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) July 13, 2024

TN Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti:

Cowardly violence has no place in US elections.



God bless the Secret Service for putting their bodies on the line to protect President Trump.



We pray for President Trump's health following the attack, for the safety of both candidates, and for the stability of our republic. — TN Attorney General (@AGTennessee) July 13, 2024

Bill Hagerty

Congressman Scott DesJarlais:

“First of all, let’s be thankful that reports are President Trump is safe.



Political violence is never acceptable, and the threats made time and again against President Trump over the years have made today’s event feel like a formality.



Let’s all be thankful that this did not turn out to be worse, and Amy and I are grateful that Donald Trump is safe. As the investigation continues, let’s work to make sure this does not happen again.”

President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.



— Trump spokesperson @TheStevenCheung — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) July 13, 2024