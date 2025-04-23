Watch Now
Adventures in Iceland: The sights and sounds of the Land of Fire and Ice

ICELAND — Iceland is known for its natural beauty - everything from glaciers to volcanoes, waterfalls, and wildlife.

NewsChannel 5 just returned from an amazing week-long adventure through the Land of Fire and Ice.

Photojournalist Catherine Steward shares some of the sights and sounds of this magnificent country.

