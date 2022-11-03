ALDI to match 2019 prices on Thanksgiving items

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thanksgiving dinner costs can add up quickly and in response to rising grocery prices, ALDI announced its "Thanksgiving Price Rewind."

Starting November 2, ALDI will match its 2019 prices and offer discounts of up to 30% on items including Thanksgiving appetizers, sides, desserts, and beverages.

“Providing amazing products at the absolute lowest prices is what we’ve always done, and we know right now that’s more important than ever. We expect to welcome tens of millions of customers in our stores this Thanksgiving season, and we want them to know they can count on us. So why not attempt that additional side dish this year, or invite over a few more friends or family members? You can rest easy knowing ALDI has your back this Thanksgiving, and beyond.” - Dave Rinaldo, president of ALDI U.S.

You can look for the Thanksgiving Price Rewind sticker on several items throughout the store and in your local ad.

Alissa O’Donnell

More information on the "Thanksgiving Price Rewind" can be found here.