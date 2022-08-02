Blue-White Game to be in Pikeville this year following severe flooding

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky's Blue-White Game will move from Rupp Arena to Pikeville this year.

The game was originally scheduled at 7:00 p.m. on Oct. 22 at Rupp Arena. It's unclear if the Blue-White Game is going to be at the same date and time or where the game will be played in Pikeville.

Ticket information for the Blue-White Game, the men's intrasquad scrimmage, will be announced later.

Big Blue Madness, the annual tipoff to the Kentucky men's and women’s basketball seasons, will take place on Oct. 15 in Rupp Arena at 7:00 p.m.

UK Athletics plans to operate venues at full capacity this season, including at Big Blue Madness and the Blue-White Game, while monitoring local and national health guidelines.