Dierks Bentley & Son Skate With Preds

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 38°
Country singer Dierks Bentley and his 4-year-old son Knox laced up their skates for a little time on the ice with their favorite team, the Nashville Preds.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Country singer Dierks Bentley and his 4-year-old son Knox laced up their skates for a little time on the ice with their favorite team, the Nashville Preds.
Dierks says getting to just hang out with the team showed him many similarities in their careers.
"What's so great about it, it reminds me of music industry, signing autographs, bunch of great guys," said Bentley.
He also said he appreciates the unique relationship the hockey team has with the entertainment industry here in Nashville. He says no other NHL city has that perk.