Lifeway Campus In Downtown Nashville Sells For $125 Million

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Lifeway Christian Resources' nearly 15-acre campus has been sold to make way for downtown Nashville redevelopment projects.

A San Diego-based real estate investment firm purchased the property for $125 million. Lifeway is the publishing arm of the Southern Baptist Convention.

According to reports, the plans for the property could include a mix of hotel, entertainment, commercial and residential uses.

LifeWay's nine-building campus includes 1 million square feet of office, warehouse and parking space. The company will continue to occupy a portion of the sold campus for now until it settles on a new permanent corporate headquarters.

In pursuing the sale, LifeWay cited needing less corporate space because of changes in its operations over the years. Meanwhile, property near the core of downtown Nashville has soared in value.