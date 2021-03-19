Local Asian American rights advocates fight against hate

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Attacks against Asian-Americans have increased over the past year, and It's a concern affecting people across the country and right here in Middle Tennessee.

Asian Americans were subjected to nearly 3,800 hate incidents over the last year, according to a new report released by Stop AAPI Hate.

"None of this was unexpected I think from our community and I think it’s an important part to really recognize this is just one part of a long continuum of history of violent and racism toward our communities," said Joseph Gutierrez, executive director of API Middle Tennessee.

Members of the advocacy group Asian Pacific Islander of Middle Tennessee say the hate needs to stop.

"It’s not like the pandemic happened and the inflammatory language was used then we got scared, that fear and pain has always been there; it’s only been exasperated by the pandemic," said Stephanie Kang, member of API Middle Tennessee.

Authorities are not calling the eight murders in Atlanta massage parlors that killed six women of Asian descent racially motivated.

These members say recent violent attacks against Asian Americans aren't something that just started in 2020 but they admit things haven't gotten better.

"When you’re seeing again elected officials who are using their public platform to perpetuate hateful rhetoric and feed into that growing resentment and hate that is already been establish, it gets really dangerous," said Kang.

Read the API Middle Tennessee's full statement on the violence here.