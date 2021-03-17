More road rage shootings occurring across Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says about 66 percent of deadly crashes are caused by aggressive driving behaviors.

We're seeing more shootings on Tennessee roads because of road rage. So far, there have been four road rage shootings in the Metro area since December.

"Road rage call is not anything abnormal for us to receive, it’s something we wish we did not receive," said Lt. Bill Miller with Tennessee Highway Patrol.

We may see it on the roads every day even sometimes catching it on camera. There have been multiple road rage shootings reported in Nashville recently.

Police say just last month, a family in a truck followed a man who cut them off and confronted him on Harding Place near Jonquil Drive. The suspect pointed a gun in their direction causing them to drive away. But he followed the family pulled up alongside them and fired multiple shots.

"Could road rage situations go up, it’s quite possible. We don't want them to but we do see there are situations where it causes great tensions, great stress on people," Miller said.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is still gathering information to see if road rage incidents have increased across the state.

"You don't know what's going through the mindset of another driver, they may have just lost their job, COVID-19 has affected people in so many ways."

These shootings follow the death of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman who was shot and killed on her way to work in December.

"I do see an increase coming as we all been in quarantine for so many months now. We are experiencing more and more vehicles," said Miller.

Miller says if you find yourself behind the wheel during a road rage incident, don't react just call police.

He says it's not worth getting hurt or killed especially during what is already challenging times with the pandemic.

"Don't let a road rage situation deprive you any further of that good time with your friends and family that we've been deprived of for so long."

Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security has some tips to help.

If you’re a victim of road rage or any other form of aggressive driving, report it by dialing *THP. Never retaliate or react in a manner that causes more danger.

Slow down and let the other driver pass. When it’s safe to use your cell phone, call *THP and provide them with your location, a description of the vehicle and details regarding the aggressive driving behavior.