Green Bay Packers fan selling party bus

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WGBA) — Jason Mercier is a Green Bay Packers super fan.

"I can remember [being] 2 or 3 years old, cheering for the Packers," he said.

Mercier is selling a rolling Packers history lesson, a party bus named "The Big Cheese."

"It's a 1990 bus, purchased it from a brother, brother-in-law duo down in Green Bay last year," Mercier said. "They had used it for tailgates for about 25 years."

The bus has seating for 14 people, as well as a bar, built-in cooler, and a restroom.

"All the bells and whistles" of a man cave," Mercier said. "Mine just happens to be mobile."

Mercier said he's selling the bus because his son will be going to college soon.

"I'm trying to eliminate some of my expenses and overhead," Mercier said.

Mercier is selling the bus for $14,000. He hopes to use some of the money from the sale to go to England for the Packers' game this year.

"If I have some [money] left over, I definitely want to take my son and I to that game," Mercier said.

This story was originally reported by Jon Erickson on NBC26.com.