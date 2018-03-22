School Patrol: Bridges To Belmont

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - It's always great to know that your hard work pays off and that's just what's happened for five Whites Creek High School Students.

The project known as "Bridges to Belmont" has given those students a free ride for four years, thanks to the students hard work in the Cambridge Program.

The Cambridge Program, is in 1,400 institutions, and originated at the University of Cambridge in the U.K.

Every student who takes part, has to learn the same information, no matter which country they live in..and then they are tested.

Of the five students selected at Whites Creek, two of them will be the first in their families to go to college one will be the first to graduate high school.

Their scholarship covers, tuition, room and board, and books.