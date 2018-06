GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. - Home school students were able to learn how to navigate at Manskers Station without the use of technology and GPS.

Manskers Station is a former plantation and replicated fort in Goodlettsville.

The group of home schooled students learned how to read a compass, how to determine a way to count their steps and how to find true North.

They learned all of those things and more while learning the history of Manksers at the same time.