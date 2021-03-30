South Nashville Community in need of help after floodwaters destroy homes, cars

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Families at the Harding Place condos say Sunday's floodwaters rose as high as waist-deep. They're now left without transportation, hot water, and electricity.

Some tell us they left their homes with just the clothes on their backs.

"First thing I saw was actually nothing; it was dark--everything was just wet and you can hear everybody scream and panic," said Alba Luz Alomradora.

It was a like scene from a Hollywood movie but in this case, it was very real. Sunday's storms brought buckets of rain that flooded Nashville streets and for some, the floods washed away everything they owned.

"After opening the door a gush of water came rushing in and I was in a panic mode," said Luz Alomradora.

During Sunday's press conference, officials with the department said the river passed its flood stage of 20 feet at 2:30 a.m. and they expect it to crest at 27.4 feet by 7 p.m. Sunday.

"I was basically trapped in her home every opening of her home was just fighting against the water to get out was very difficult," said Maria Frias.

The predominately Spanish-speaking community was a total washout. Many families waking up to the screams for help and water rushing under their doors.

Frias says her four children had to climb out the window to safety because the water was nearly over their heads.

"I was in panic mode, I really don’t remember it was crossing my mind at the time, but I do remember that somebody came to help us to exit the building," said Frias.

Most of the families here don't have insurance and now no car to get to work to make money to buy new things.

"It has been completely submerged, however it is a complete loss nothing starts, nothing cranks. It’s a complete loss," says Luz Alomradora.

All 106 units are without hot water and a majority of them are without power.

We did reach out to the American Red Cross-Tennessee Region to see if staff can help, a spokesperson tells Newschannel 5, "We have worked with the apartment management earlier today to obtain contact information for the residents. Jorge, a bilingual volunteer is calling each family. Rooms have been reserved for them. "

Here's a list of items the families need.

Water

Non-perishable food

Battery

Flashlight

Paper plates

Warming food trays

Portable chargers

Wet wipes

Clothes

Propane

Charcoal

Gift cards

You can bring the donations to the office at 441 Harding Place or call Jamie the office manager at 615-596-4918 for more details.