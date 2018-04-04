State Sen. Thelma Harper Stepping Down After Groundbreaking Career
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Senator Thelma Harper, the first African-American woman to serve in the State Senate, announced exclusively to NewsChannel 5 that she is stepping down.
Harper entered the Senate in 1991, winning election in Nashville's 19th Senate District. She also became the first woman to preside over the Senate and spoke at the Democratic National Convention in 2000.
The 77-year-old Davidson County native was also behind the proposal to rename part of 8th Avenue for civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks.