Suspect in double homicide taken into custody following manhunt

DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A suspect in a double homicide was arrested Sunday evening following a multi-county manhunt.

Just before noon on Sunday, deputies responded to the scene of a double homicide in the Rickman Community of Overton County. The suspect, 27-year-old Peyton Nations, left the scene in a car, and a Be-On-The-Lookout was issued.

Around 12:20 p.m., DeKalb County dispatchers received a call that a man had pushed a vehicle in Austin Bottom Lake before running away on foot. Investigators connected the vehicle to the BOLO out of Overton County.

A multi-agency manhunt ensued. Around 6:00 p.m., a resident in Putnam County reported seeing a man matching the description of the subject walking on Old Baxter Road.

An officer from the Tennessee Highway Patrol took Nations into custody without incident.