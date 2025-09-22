Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Suspect in double homicide taken into custody following manhunt

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted

DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A suspect in a double homicide was arrested Sunday evening following a multi-county manhunt.

Just before noon on Sunday, deputies responded to the scene of a double homicide in the Rickman Community of Overton County. The suspect, 27-year-old Peyton Nations, left the scene in a car, and a Be-On-The-Lookout was issued.

Around 12:20 p.m., DeKalb County dispatchers received a call that a man had pushed a vehicle in Austin Bottom Lake before running away on foot. Investigators connected the vehicle to the BOLO out of Overton County.

A multi-agency manhunt ensued. Around 6:00 p.m., a resident in Putnam County reported seeing a man matching the description of the subject walking on Old Baxter Road.

An officer from the Tennessee Highway Patrol took Nations into custody without incident.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

We’re highlighting the topics that matter most to you. Watch NewsChannel 5 at 6PM.