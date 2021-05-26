Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

The impact of George Floyd's death on Nashville one year later

items.[0].image.alt
EW Scripps
A new mural in Houston unveiled the same week George Floyd would have turned 47.
George.jpg
Posted at 10:01 PM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 23:40:35-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tuesday marked one year since George Floyd's death. He was killed on May 25, 2020 by a Minneapolis police officer.

Since then, we’ve seen countless marches from here in Middle Tennessee to Minneapolis Minnesota where this all began.

Nashville NAACP President Sheryl Guinn says that day will forever have new meeting.

"It's just one of those days where your position is, how did we get to this point where there looks like a, basically an execution on live television. I mean on, you know that someone actually recorded and posted on Facebook; I mean it was just horrible," said Guinn.

Following protests, Nashville Mayor John Cooper not only called for the ban of chokeholds by police but also policies requiring an officer to report if they see another officer use excessive force.

The Metro Nashville Police Department embraced the 8CantWait campaign last year. It’s a list of eight principals officers pledged to follow including things like de-escalation.

"Minority communities have been saying that our encounters with police are harmful, that our encounters with police have resulted in people being killed," Guinn said.

Guinn says we still have a ways to go before we see some big changes.

She says it starts with more community policing and fighting to end all inequalities from education, employment and housing.

"Speak up, to the powers that be that you know can change these things."

Even though some days it looks like the country is going backward, Guinn says she has to believe they'll get better.

"I'm always hopeful. I mean there's no way in the world that I could be part of an organization like the NAACP and not be hopeful."

Guinn says there are several organizations fighting for racial and social equality, she's asking people to get involved.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast