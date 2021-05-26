The impact of George Floyd's death on Nashville one year later

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tuesday marked one year since George Floyd's death. He was killed on May 25, 2020 by a Minneapolis police officer.

Since then, we’ve seen countless marches from here in Middle Tennessee to Minneapolis Minnesota where this all began.

Nashville NAACP President Sheryl Guinn says that day will forever have new meeting.

"It's just one of those days where your position is, how did we get to this point where there looks like a, basically an execution on live television. I mean on, you know that someone actually recorded and posted on Facebook; I mean it was just horrible," said Guinn.

Following protests, Nashville Mayor John Cooper not only called for the ban of chokeholds by police but also policies requiring an officer to report if they see another officer use excessive force.

The Metro Nashville Police Department embraced the 8CantWait campaign last year. It’s a list of eight principals officers pledged to follow including things like de-escalation.

Today, we honor the life of George Floyd, and we reflect on what his murder has meant for the country. We resolve to continue working together to pursue racial justice, police reform, and create a community that works for everyone. — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) May 25, 2021

"Minority communities have been saying that our encounters with police are harmful, that our encounters with police have resulted in people being killed," Guinn said.

Guinn says we still have a ways to go before we see some big changes.

She says it starts with more community policing and fighting to end all inequalities from education, employment and housing.

"Speak up, to the powers that be that you know can change these things."

Even though some days it looks like the country is going backward, Guinn says she has to believe they'll get better.

"I'm always hopeful. I mean there's no way in the world that I could be part of an organization like the NAACP and not be hopeful."

Guinn says there are several organizations fighting for racial and social equality, she's asking people to get involved.