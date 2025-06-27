Local non-profit celebrates 40 years of breaking cycles of childhood trauma in Middle Tennessee families

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A local non-profit organization is marking 40 years of helping families break intergenerational cycles of childhood trauma in Middle Tennessee.

The Family Center has evolved from its original mission of helping parents and preventing child abuse to a comprehensive program that empowers parents to break generational patterns like poverty and abuse.

The organization works to help parents create safer and more supportive environments for their children, constantly updating their approach based on scientific understanding of parental behavior.

The program constantly changes to keep up with science to understand why parents do what they do.

"Raising resilience just come naturally in everything we do so Raising Resilience Tennessee is our new name effective July 1st and we're super excited especially with everything happening in the non-profit space right now and what we're all dealing with so to have something positive like this is going to be a major game changer for us," said Susan Galeas, President & CEO of The Family Center.

The Family Center will officially change its name next week to better reflect the expanded work they now do in the community.

Clients come to the center through referrals from various sources including the Department of Children Services, family and drug court judges, attorneys, local prisons, and recovery programs.

The organization also runs a teen parent program in partnership with Metro Nashville public schools.

The Young Professionals Council Benefitting The Family Center is hosting a pickleball fundraiser Saturday to raise money and awareness for their work.

Want to see how this organization is transforming families in our community? Watch the video to learn more about their 40-year journey and upcoming rebrand to "Raising Resilience Tennessee."

