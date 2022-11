NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Senior Veterans, Inc. is now accepting donations for its Christmas wreath program!

More than 38,000 veterans are buried at the Nashville National Cemetery and each year wreaths are places on these gravestones.

For a $15 donation, a wreath will be placed on the grave of a veteran buried at the cemetery. Wreath donations must be received by November 30 in order to make it on time.

Wreaths will be placed on December 17 and the ceremony will be open to the public.