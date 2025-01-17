Local nonprofit that helps Metro Nashville students experiencing homelessness receives donation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A local non-profit that helps Metro Nashville students experiencing homelessness is celebrating a huge donation.

We first told you about the Lute's Lights fundraiser In December and now Metro Nashville Public Schools just got nearly $5,000 donation from them.

The money went to the Metro Nashville Public School's Homeless Education Resource Office, or HERO. They provide resources to students who don't have stable housing.

It's their biggest annual fundraiser. In addition to the money they also got coats, food and school clothing donations.

During the Lute's Lights campaign, people were invited to look at an elaborate Christmas lights display and bring donations for the HERO.

HERO will use the money to buy items that aren't being donated like air mattresses for families, gas cards and more clothes.

You can find more information about their office and how to help here.

