Local organization honors inspirational women through art

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ten women are the focus of a new mural on wheels at Nashville's Public Library in Madison.

Artists like Sierra "Sicasso" Jasmine honored their female inspirations with the mobile mural. They each took turns introducing their paintings to an audience and explained the inspirational women behind them.

"I believe that women are very strong and they show that," said Jasmine. "So when you look at a woman you should know that they had a hard time and they kept going, so you should keep going."

Many of those inspiring women were on hand for the unveiling of the mural at the library.

Jasmine said, "it's crazy because I didn't know this would happen, but I've been working towards this moment for a while now so I'm very happy for it to be here."

The mural is the first of several that will be unveiled throughout the month by the nonprofit Creative Girls Rock. "Our mission is to educate and empower young girls to utilize their creative talents in unique ways," said founder and executive director, Charmin Bates. The non-profit offers women of all ages with artistic opportunities through free programs.

To celebrate Women's History Month, women of all ages created several mobile murals in March that will be displayed throughout Nashville in April.

"Each age group, they did a mural that tied into women's history, and so this particular one is influential women, but the seniors drew pictures of themselves and the teens actually did a quilt," said Bates.

For artists like Jasmine, it's a chance to inspire others the way her own mother inspired her. "I definitely want to inspire people, that's one of my dreams," she said. "I just always want to help people and I want to show them that there is a way."

The unveiling was one of five exhibits. Mobile murals will also debut throughout this month at Nashville Public Library's main branch and its Bordeaux branch. Other exhibits will also be at TSU and at Cheekwood Botanical Gardens.