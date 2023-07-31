Local organization PENCIL holding pep rally for teachers ahead of upcoming school year start

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What better way is there to show your excitement for back to school than a pep rally?

One organization in Nashville is holding the celebration at First Horizon Park today to honor educators for the work they'll be doing for your children this upcoming school year.

The organization is called PENCIL. It's an acronym for Public Education Needs Community Involvement and Leadership. It's a resource recruiter for Metro Nashville Public Schools. This is the 4th time they're holding this pep rally.

The fun kicks off Monday at 5:30 p.m. with music, games, food and more at the park.

Last week PENCIL put together bags of high-quality, in-demand school supplies to give to Metro teachers before the start of the school year. Today they'll give those out.