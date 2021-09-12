Watch
News

Actions

Local pastors preach for death row inmate's innocence

Pervis Payne was convicted of a double murder in Memphis
items.[0].image.alt
WTVF
10 PERVIS PAYNE RALLY PKG.transfer_frame_749.jpeg
Posted at 8:19 AM, Sep 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-12 09:19:58-04

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WTVF) — One year ago, supporters began holding weekly rallies to free Pervis Payne, a man convicted of a double murder in Memphis.

The growing movement to get Payne off death row will continue Sunday.

Several churches will host #PreachforPervisSunday, including Gifts of Life Ministries (Dr. Andre E. Johnson, Pastor); Bluff City Church (Tom Fuerst, Pastor); and St. Andrew AME Church (Byron Moore, Pastor).

Congregations will lift up Payne and his family in prayer, and some pastors will preach sermons about his innocence.

Payne is convicted of killing a woman and her two-year-old daughter in Shelby County in 1987.

Shelby County prosecutors said there is substantial evidence to convict Payne and send him to death row, where he now sits. However, backers of Payne point to what they say was a "shoddy police investigation."

This past Wednesday, a group rallied downtown for his freedom, saying Payne is intellectually disabled and legally can't be put to death because of that.

A judge will soon look at a recently completed psychological evaluation. This comes on the heels of state lawmakers passed legislation in April preventing intellectually disabled inmates from being executed.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Introducing SkyMap