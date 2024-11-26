Local police department warns scammers targeting Vanderbilt, Tennessee fans ahead of weekend game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Each year on Thanksgiving weekend, Tennessee's two SEC teams face each other in their last game of the season. The Vols and Commodores will kick off Saturday morning at 11 a.m.

With Vandy's big wins this year and the Vols sitting in a top ten ranking, ticket prices are higher than usual.

Spring Hill Police posted on social media they've taken several calls about a possible scammer selling tickets to the game on Facebook Marketplace. Police said it works because buyers are sending payment before getting the tickets, and then the seller blocks the buyer.

They recommend if you are going to buy tickets this way to pay with a credit card, which offers more protection.

It makes sense fans are out looking for cheaper options. As of Tuesday morning, the cheapest ticket on Ticketmaster was $348.

For those lucky enough to snag a ticket, be prepared to see some changes on Vandy's campus. Construction crews have been working to complete updates to First Bank Stadium.