Local police departments host community wide events

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — National nonprofit, Faith and Blue, is leading the way trying to bridge gaps between police and their communities.

Numerous local police departments are participating in the National Faith and Blue Weekend which runs through Monday.

Events began Friday in Nashville, Murfreesboro and Columbia.

Many are giving the community the opportunity to meet with local authorities in a positive scenario, rather than a negative one.

Organizers hope this leads the way to forming long lasting relationships and betters the community.

Events happening Saturday:



The Metro Nashville Police Department is holding an event featuring fun, food, fellowship and displays of police equipment. It runs from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m at the Nashville First Church of the Nazarene on Woodland Street.

Mount Juliet Police Department is joining with the community to clear roadside litter from 8 a.m. until noon.

Nolensville Police Department is hosting a Meet and Greet with the community from 1 until 3 p.m at the Ebenezer United Methodist Church.

Murfreesboro Police Department is allowing folks to ride along with an officer, which is happening all day.

More details and the rest of the weekend's events can be found here.