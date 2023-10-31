Local program works with ICE! to instill self-discovery in students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's the 40th "A Country Christmas" at Gaylord Opryland. ICE! is now a staple of the season at the resort and selecting the all-important theme is stringent.

This year it's The Polar Express!

While full of adventure, it's really about a young boy embarking on a journey, while learning about friendship, bravery, and the spirit of Christmas.

So, I took the express train to Opryland, to learn how this year's theme ties into a local program making a big difference in self-discovery.

The work is well underway and Ethan Meeks, a junior at McGavock High is involved in Youth Excelling in Learning Leadership aka "YELL" for short. Local schools select the students to take part.

“We ask them not to give us the head cheerleader and the quarterback," said Executive Director of L'Evate Deann Bradford. "We want the students that could use a little boost and that could be encouraged to be leaders.”

L’Evate, a business leadership community. It's leaders become mentors for students in YELL who spend the day with students teaching them leadership skills.

“We want them to be in a position to be confident leaders once they get back into the community after school,” Bradford explained.

They believe as civic leaders it’s their duty to help instill these traits to the next generation.

“It means I get to be part of the community and I get to learn a lot more about the community and different jobs in the community," Meeks said. "And it helps me be a leader.”

Leading and learning like the main character in "The Polar Express."

“The first step in the hero boy’s journey is having the confidence to step on that train and to see what comes next,” said Amanda Taylor.

Amanda Taylor with Gaylord knows these themes mean more than just cool sculptures.

"We always look for the best story that can tell you how to connect to the magic of Christmas and this is just a natural fit," Taylor said.

Meeks loves the story and like the hero in it -- is gaining confidence and growing in leadership, a few of his favorite things thanks to YELL.

“The experiences and friends I’ve made. Because I think I met my best friend in the YELL program,” he said.

While YELL is limited to select high school juniors in the Donelson and Hermitage area, about 200,000 visitors can enjoy similar lessons about being a leader from "The Polar Express" at ICE!

The Polar Express at ICE! officially kicks off November 10th.