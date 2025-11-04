Local restaurant offers free meals to children after SNAP benefits lapse

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — When SNAP benefits lapsed on November 1 due to the ongoing government shutdown, Los Hermanos Mexican Grill knew they had to act. The family-owned restaurant is now providing free meals to children whose families are struggling to put food on the table.

"As long as all of these kids are getting fed before they go to bed," said Patricia Correa, one of the co-owners.

The restaurant offers free kids' meals once daily to families impacted by the SNAP benefit suspension.

"We saw a lot of families in need, a lot of kids," Correa said.

Parents and caretakers simply need to show their EBT card at any of the restaurant's three locations in Clarksville, Columbia and Hohenwald.

"We have tacos, enchiladas, burritos, chicken tenders, burgers, rice, beans, and we're very proud of that," Correa said.

The restaurant plans to continue the program until the need is met.

"We are offering that every day until SNAP comes back on or until we can't," Correa said.

The desire to help comes from a deeply personal place for the family behind Los Hermanos Mexican Grill. 22 years ago, they immigrated from Mexico in pursuit of the American dream, and they understand the struggle of food insecurity firsthand.

"We were suffering too. We had nothing," Correa said.

Before opening their restaurants, the family of seven lived on a tight budget.

"We were low-income before our restaurants, where we used to eat rice and beans only because my dad couldn't afford for all of us, it was seven of us," Correa said.

When they saw families in their community facing similar hardships, the decision to help was immediate.

"We were like, Hey, what are we going to do to help those kids and families that are in need?" Correa said.

Their parents' sacrifices during difficult times shaped their commitment to giving back to families facing similar struggles.

"They did what they could for us to get fed. They did what they could for us to have clothes in our bags. So that means a lot to us. And I knew, and we knew the struggle they were going through. And I think that's why we feel that need of helping, because we knew what it felt like that we should do the same for others without no doubt," Correa said.

To receive a free meal, families must present an EBT card and bring their children to one of the three restaurant locations. The program provides one meal per child 12 and under per visit, and children must be present to receive the meal.

