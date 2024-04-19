Local restaurants team up with United Way for a delicious way to give back

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you're still making plans for dinner tonight, there's a way you can check that off your to-do list and help out a worthy cause.

When this popped in my inbox, I knew I needed to let you know about it! Tonight is "United We Dine!"

There are more than a dozen restaurants that are a part of this effort today.

Just to name a few, Black Abbey Brewing and Salsarita in Nashville are participating up in Clarksville, you've got Gingham Cafe, Edward's and Common Ground Cafe all taking part.

If you go to one of them... they've agreed to donate 10 percent or more of their sales to the United Way which ultimately benefits more than a hundred local nonprofits.

You can see all the participating eateries here.