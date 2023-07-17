Local SAG-AFTRA office plans rally in support of better pay for actors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lights in Hollywood continue to dim as writers and actors are both on strike causing a major shut down. It's the first time in more than 60 years something like this has happened.

On Monday at the local SAG-AFTRA offices, a rally is planned for members to make sure their voices are heard. The rally on 17th Ave. South is planned for 4 p.m. Monday.

The union represents more than 160,000 actors, journalists, announcers, hosts and stunt performers. This recent walkout affects 65,000 actors from television and film productions who voted to call a strike before talks began in June.

Big movie sequels like Deadpool, Venon and Gladiator have all halted production and there's no telling right now when that will pick back up...

The actors are calling the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers greedy. The core issues revolve around the use of artificial intelligence in movies and the impact of streaming services on actors' residual pay.

With AI, background performers could be scanned and only get paid for one day's pay and streaming services aren't paying the same amount that actors used to see from networks re-airing movie.

The actors struggling to get by are asking for more money, and until then the strike will continue.