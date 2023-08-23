Local school districts make changes to keep students and staff safe in heat

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's going to be another sweltering day in the mid-state as temps are expected to soar. Heat index values well above 100 degrees and all eyes on focused on keeping students safe, as well as staff

Most schools luckily have the resources to keep cool inside, but are making a lot of changes to make sure that no one gets overheated outside. It's impacting everything from athletics to buses and even class times.

Starting Wednesday, Robertson County Schools is dismissing students two hours early through Friday. Their outdoor practices and events are also prohibited from noon until 6:30 p.m. through Friday as well.

Wilson County shared how their drivers are keeping cool by bringing bags full of ice packs, lots of water and making sure all the windows are down.

That helps create a good flow of air while the bus is moving and district leaders are encouraging parents to pack extra water for their kids to have on that ride home.

All of these are a big help for kids who are on the bus sometimes for more than an hour, twice a day and drivers who are behind the wheel for a combined seven or eight hours.

"First of all mentally, the reward that it has, that'll help you with the heat. And then 26 windows down, two hatches up, driver window open, defrost fans on high," said driver and trainer Sean Kennedy.

District leaders are asking parents and students to show their appreciation by giving a quick wave or saying hello to all the staff battling the heat this week.