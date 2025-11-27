Local shelters providing resources to unhoused as temps are expected to drop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Local shelters are working together to provide resources to the unhoused as temperatures are expected to drop this this weekend in Nashville.

The Metro Emergency Overflow Shelter will be open on Thursday, November 27th from 7 p.m. until 7 am on Friday morning.

The overflow shelter is located at 3230 Brick Church Pike and is open to all adults including individuals with barriers.



Services: Hot meals, snacks, mats/cots

Pet Info: Pets welcome; kennels provided

Transportation: WeGo Route #23B, free after 7:00 PM

Nashville shelter providers serve unhoused neighbors at five different locations listed below. These shelters are listed in order of primary shelter options to overflow shelter options.

Nashville Rescue Mission



Open to: Men, women, and children.

Services: Warm beds, hot meals, showers, supportive services

Pet Info: Kennels available for dogs

Locations:

Men’s Campus – 639 Lafayette Street

Women & Children’s Campus –1716 Rosa Parks Blvd

Note: Suspensions may be lifted during cold weather. Call (615) 255-2475 to verify.

Room In The Inn

Open to: All adults including individuals with barriers.

Services: Showers, laundry, meals, education programs and supportive services.

Day Center Hours: Monday – Friday, 6:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Saturday & Sunday for Restroom Access Only, 6:00 AM – 8:00 AM

Evening Shelter: Adult men housed in area congregations Nov1– Mar 31.

Location: 705 Drexel Street

For more information, visit the information desk daily from 3:00pm-4pm or call 615-251-7019.

Launch Pad Emergency Shelter

Open to: Young adults between the ages of 18-24 in an LGBTQ+ affirming environment



Services: Warm beds, meals, showers, and basic supplies

Schedule: Open nightly from November 1 to March 31

Locations include:

Donelson-Open from Sunday to Wednesday

Green Hills-Open from Thursday to Saturday

