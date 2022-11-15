Watch Now
Local students learn the true meaning behind the holiday season

Big Blue Marble Academy Spring Hill
Big Blue Marble Academy Spring Hill Students pack donation boxes with goodies for children in need.
Posted at 5:36 AM, Nov 15, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This week kicked off the National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child donations.

Through the partnership with Big Blue Marble Academy, they have been gathering toys, school supplies and hygiene supplies to donate to children around the world.

The students at the academy have the goal to assemble more than 1,100 shoe boxes by the end of the week and you can help by visiting one of these dropoff locations.

Participating Nashville region locations:

