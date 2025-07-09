Local summer camp safety measures increase after deadly Texas flooding

ADAMS, Tenn. (WTVF) — Safety protocols are being enhanced at Middle Tennessee summer camps following the devastating floods at a Texas Christian camp that claimed more than 100 lives, including more than two dozen children.

At Coldstream Christian Camp in Robertson County, camp leaders are implementing new safety measures while reassuring concerned parents about their emergency preparedness plans.

"As a camp, we kind of feel like we're all part of a camp family, no matter where you are in the country. So, it definitely hits home," said Roger Dunn, Camp Director at Coldstream Christian Camp.

The camp, celebrating its 45th year of operation, has always prioritized safety, but recent events have heightened awareness and prompted new protocols.

"We've had communication with parents that you know, honestly, have expressed some concern, and we've had to try to reassure them. Here's what we're doing to make sure we're keeping your kids safe," Dunn said.

While Coldstream is also located near water, camp leaders note that their biggest safety concerns aren't flooding but rather fallen trees, tornadoes, and lightning strikes. Staff constantly monitor weather conditions to ensure camper safety.

"Since everything is happening in Texas, right, we've started putting walkie talkies in all of our cabins, especially at night, so that if anything does happen, if an emergency does arise, there is easier and quicker access to leadership, to the nurse, to whoever needs to be the next call," said Sydney Kraslawsky, Summer Programs Director.

These measures aim to ensure all 58 middle school campers return home safely from their summer experience.

Other camps in the area are also responding to the tragedy. Camp Mirage in Mt. Juliet is raising money to donate to families affected by the floods in Texas.

