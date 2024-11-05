Local transportation company offers free rides to the polls on Election Day

NASHVILLE, tenn (WTVF) — As Election Day approaches, one local company is making sure that transportation won’t stand in the way of casting your vote.

Recognizing that getting to polling locations can be a barrier for many eligible voters, Judah Elite Travel & Transportation Services is offering free rides to the polls across multiple cities.

Shaun Gaffney, who founded Judah Elite 13 years ago in Atlanta, says the company has grown significantly, expanding to several other cities and offering a variety of transportation services, from luxury rides for the rich and famous to transport for wedding parties.

But on Election Day, Gaffney’s focus will be on ensuring people can get to the polls, regardless of transportation challenges.

“We’re always about the consumer,” Gaffney said. “We want to make sure that everyone has a chance to vote, and if transportation is an issue, we’re here to help. We don’t want there to be any excuse for not voting.”

Gaffney, who understands that reliable transportation can be a challenge—especially for those in more remote areas—emphasizes that the company is committed to helping people get to the polls, no matter the circumstances.

For example, a resident of Raintree Village in Hermitage, Tennessee, could take five minutes by car to reach the nearby Hermitage Library polling location, but a 30-minute walk could make voting difficult for some individuals.

To make voting as accessible as possible, Gaffney’s team will be offering free rides from the time polls open until they close on Election Day. The service will be available to anyone who needs a ride, with no questions asked.

“Whether it’s after hours, a scheduling conflict, or someone just needing an extra hand, we want to ensure that people get where they need to be—especially when it’s so important to vote,” Gaffney said.

This is not the first time Judah Elite has offered this service. Gaffney provided free rides to the polls during the last presidential election and plans to continue the initiative in the future.

He’s able to offer the service at no cost thanks to the support of corporate sponsors, including Gaffney Enterprises, LLC, Disciples for Christ Ministries, Global Walk Forgiveness, Hawley Rooks Real Estate, Ruthie Lee Entertainment, Church of the Messiah, and Chic by Designs.

For a free ride to your polling location, you can call Judah Elite Travel & Transportation Services at 615-939-1416.

