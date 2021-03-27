Local woman finds life-giving gift in unexpected way

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — After being in a car accident three years ago, Jordan Christian's life changed forever. “So they checked my blood pressure and it was high so my mom asked to have my kidney levels checked at that time,” she said.

It wasn’t long before Jordan was in full renal failure and started dialysis. She paused her college studies and began the journey for a kidney donor.

“It was also stressful because you didn’t know how long you would have to be on dialysis or have to wait,” she said.

But a chance encounter brought Jordan and Stacey Chambers together. “Well my sister, she dog-sits for Stacey,” Jordan said.

After learning Jordan’s story, Stacey got tested. Finally Jordan received the call she was waiting for.

“Jordan and I had two matching antigens which is incredibly rare is what they said and I just had chills, I was shaking, I was crying,” said Stacey.

On March 9, Stacey donated her kidney to Jordan.

“There’s things you feel like you’re missing out on or that you’re not able to do because it feels like it’s just taken by that. But with them doing this, they’re giving the person their life back,” said Jordan's older sister Madison. She is hopeful her turn will come next- Madison also needs a kidney transplant.

“As someone who goes through dialysis and how long I’ve dealt with it, it can greatly impact it more than they know,” said Madison, who is a B- blood type.

While the wait for a donor may be hard, she says her sister’s story brings her hope.

To learn more about organ donation, click here.