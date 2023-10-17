Local woman warms hearts and stomachs of Murfreesboro's unhoused community

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the cold temperatures creep in, one local Murfreesboro woman is spreading warmth and kindness by providing hot, home-cooked meals to those in need.

Melissa Hart has taken it upon herself to help the unhoused community during these cold nights, leaving a trail of comfort and hope.

It all started two weeks ago when Melissa Hart, inspired by a deep sense of community and a desire to make a difference, began her daily routine of delivering delicious, homemade meals to the First Baptist Church of Murfreesboro's blessing box.

This blue cooler, brimming with warmth and heartiness, now stands as a beacon of goodwill for the city's less fortunate.

"I cook for my family separately, and then I cook anywhere from 60 to 150 meals a night, and for lunch, I cook anywhere from 40 to about 65," Hart said.

Inside the cooler, you'll find some of her best creations, such as her mama's chili, cheesy potato soup and a hearty vegetable soup.

"We've had like some potato soup, we had eggs in there one point, there was chili, which is really good," said Jackson Faulkner, one of the grateful recipients of Melissa's meals.

Faulkner, who is working towards getting back on his feet, expressed his relief in having a dependable source of warm meals during these harsh winter nights.

The initiative is an embodiment of the spirit of giving and community support. Twice a day, seven days a week, Hart delivers these meals to warm the hearts, souls and stomachs of her community.

"It was placed on my heart to help the unhoused community stay warm," Hart shared.

But Hart's generosity doesn't stop at food. She is also the owner of an online boutique store called Momma A's Boutique, where she has pledged to donate two dollars from every order to support the homeless community.

These funds will be used to provide essential items like hats, gloves, and blankets, further extending the warmth and care to those in need.